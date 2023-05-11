MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.59

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.59 and last traded at $28.84, with a volume of 95815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLTX. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 588,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $11,601,089.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,438,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,774,589.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLTX. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $17,208,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. SVB Financial Group bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 782.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,265 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,002,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

