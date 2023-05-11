Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,640.93

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,640.93 ($20.71) and traded as high as GBX 1,884.98 ($23.79). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 1,782 ($22.49), with a volume of 79,719 shares traded.

Morgan Sindall Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,720.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,641.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £852.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1,422.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Sindall Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 68 ($0.86) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $33.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is presently 8,080.00%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

In related news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 21,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,792 ($22.61), for a total value of £385,387.52 ($486,293.40). 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

