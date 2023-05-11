Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.13.

Insider Activity

Moderna Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $6,922,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $936,645,494.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.17, for a total value of $1,731,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,207,209 shares in the company, valued at $382,222,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $6,922,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,645,494.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 432,337 shares of company stock worth $64,432,932 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $130.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also

