Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $857,000 Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 35 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,051.78 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $2,077.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,743.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,596.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,790 shares of company stock valued at $33,073,075 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.