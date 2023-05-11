Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148,269 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after buying an additional 3,677,799 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,125,223 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $497,697,000 after purchasing an additional 863,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.