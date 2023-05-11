Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,664 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter valued at about $161,080,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 299.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,441,000 after buying an additional 1,074,492 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 304.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after buying an additional 992,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,518,183,000 after buying an additional 511,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,593,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DexCom Stock Up 0.6 %
DexCom stock opened at $123.34 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.95. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 175.10 and a beta of 1.16.
Insider Transactions at DexCom
In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $4,228,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,427,189.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $4,228,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,337 shares in the company, valued at $36,427,189.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $213,602.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,059.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,433,574. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.
DexCom Profile
DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.
