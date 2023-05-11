Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $197,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $175,615.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $197,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,287 shares of company stock worth $418,116 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

RARE stock opened at $48.04 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.36). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 149.75% and a negative net margin of 187.31%. The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.19) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.08 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.