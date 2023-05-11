Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 190 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,303 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total value of $1,460,822.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,512,336.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at $19,663,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total value of $1,460,822.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,512,336.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,060 shares of company stock valued at $23,085,597 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Argus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.59.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $350.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.96 and a 200-day moving average of $308.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $233.62 and a 1-year high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.