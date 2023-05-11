Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 27,137 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,137 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. The business had revenue of $582.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 8.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Articles

