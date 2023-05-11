Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 3,135 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Schrödinger by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:SDGR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,933. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $35.24.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

