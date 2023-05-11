Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after buying an additional 375,669 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after buying an additional 159,396 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,018,000 after buying an additional 92,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,220,000 after buying an additional 88,148 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.25.

Cintas Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $474.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $475.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $449.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.18.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.