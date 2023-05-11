Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $725,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

CTSH stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.19. 85,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,686. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.74. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.