Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Ventas Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,412. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $46.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of -392.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $58.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,500.00%.

Ventas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.