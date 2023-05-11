Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Invests $259,000 in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Robbins Farley raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNQI traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.65. 1,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,049. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $105.61 and a 1-year high of $146.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.48. The firm has a market cap of $536.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

