Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 866 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Heska by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Heska by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.86. 21,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -60.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.85. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $57.83 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on HSKA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heska in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.25.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

