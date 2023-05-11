MovieBloc Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $45.76 million and $1.03 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001442 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.
MovieBloc Profile
MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,038,706,222 tokens. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc.
MovieBloc Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.