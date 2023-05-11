MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in MSCI by 57.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $476.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $379.53 and a one year high of $572.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.42.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

