MVL (MVL) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges

MVL (MVL) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One MVL token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MVL has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $77.30 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MVL Profile

MVL was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,852,958,863 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

