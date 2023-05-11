MX Gold (CVE:MXL) Trading Up ∞

MX Gold Corp. (CVE:MXL – Get Rating) shares were up ∞ on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 1,168,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,846,272 shares.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11.
MX Gold Company Profile
MX Gold Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Willa property with 21 mineral claims covering a surface area of approximately 5,329 hectares located in the Slocan mining division, British Columbia.
