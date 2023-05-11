National Bank Financial Raises ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$23.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC cut their price target on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on ARC Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

AETUF stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.31. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

ARC Resources Cuts Dividend

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 35.50%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.72%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company, which engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H.

