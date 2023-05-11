National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Declares $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

National Health Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. National Health Investors has a payout ratio of 120.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.3%.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:NHI traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.68. The company had a trading volume of 54,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,937. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming increased its position in National Health Investors by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

