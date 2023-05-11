New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Price Down 7.6%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 1,032,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,669,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGD. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.48.

The company has a market cap of $921.78 million, a P/E ratio of -14.70, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). New Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the third quarter worth $26,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in New Gold in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

