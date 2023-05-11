NFT (NFT) Hits Market Cap of $597,476.61

NFT (NFT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $597,476.61 and approximately $66.37 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00024927 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018406 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,945.61 or 0.99993044 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000093 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01657786 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $66.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.