NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $277.00 to $278.00. The stock had previously closed at $190.71, but opened at $199.60. NICE shares last traded at $191.62, with a volume of 204,368 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.50.

Get NICE alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in NICE in the first quarter worth about $30,000. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NICE Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.95. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $568.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.45 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 12.22%. As a group, analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.