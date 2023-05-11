Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Buys 7,000 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCO. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Brink’s by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Brink’s by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brink’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

Brink’s Price Performance

In related news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Brink’s news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,733. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $70.05. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 69.23%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.