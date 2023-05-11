Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sanmina by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Sanmina by 1,593.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 137,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 129,410 shares during the period. Waycross Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $987,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SANM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.46. 241,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,093. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.16. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $562,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $294,995.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at $373,344.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company's stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

