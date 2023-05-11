Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,002,000 after buying an additional 505,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,525,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,424,439,000 after buying an additional 208,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,137,000 after buying an additional 104,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,012,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,739,000 after buying an additional 222,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.8 %

SUI traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.11. 215,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 78.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $172.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.37.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 215.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

See Also

