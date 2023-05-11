Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Purchases 91,500 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for approximately 1.3% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned about 0.05% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $12,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 123,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,928,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,436 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEM traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.02. 1,824,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,442. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

