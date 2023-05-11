Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 261 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,427,000 after acquiring an additional 174,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $455.55.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE traded down $6.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $373.77. 712,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,905. The company has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

