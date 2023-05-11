Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,683 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on META shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Arete Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of META traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $237.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,022,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,499,879. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $244.92. The stock has a market cap of $609.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Meta Platforms
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meta Platforms (META)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.