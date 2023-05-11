Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,683 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on META shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Arete Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,788,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,439,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,788,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,439,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,757 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,579 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of META traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $237.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,022,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,499,879. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $244.92. The stock has a market cap of $609.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

