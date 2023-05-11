Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned 0.40% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JAGG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $376,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,280. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.46. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.