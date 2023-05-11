Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $11.95 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,376 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN accounts for approximately 1.6% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned 0.44% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $11,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 211,663 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,646,000.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 83,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,109. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $23.84.

