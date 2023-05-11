Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 315.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 95,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,577,000 after purchasing an additional 47,987 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $378.37. 1,553,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,643. The company has a market cap of $287.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $396.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $371.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.88.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

