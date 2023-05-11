Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $6 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,529 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPHY. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

JPHY traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.36. 24,146 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.42. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $56.51.

