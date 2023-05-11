Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $783,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 7,805.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,753 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,512 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,792,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990,795. The firm has a market cap of $262.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.20. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $97.68.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

