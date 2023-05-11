Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $189.09. The company had a trading volume of 94,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,722. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $209.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.31 and its 200 day moving average is $188.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

