Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 37,045 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,045 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.9% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366,623 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166,856 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,735,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,032 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,490 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.12. 5,955,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,497,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $46.73.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.