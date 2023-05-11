nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Holdings Reduced by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of nLIGHT worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LASR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in nLIGHT by 1,588.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 181.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 54.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 233.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LASR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nLIGHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

nLIGHT Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of nLIGHT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.67 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

nLIGHT Profile

(Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.