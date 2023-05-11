Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $70.27

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.27 and last traded at $70.64, with a volume of 95424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.29.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.08.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Northern Trust by 91.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

