Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives $370.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $370.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Novozymes A/S Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $51.62 on Thursday. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.84.

Novozymes A/S Dividend Announcement

Novozymes A/S ( OTCMKTS:NVZMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $666.36 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.5898 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

