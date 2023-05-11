Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Board of Directors Announces Share Repurchase Plan

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.51. 2,186,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,914. Nucor has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.12.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nucor will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

