Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) Trading Up 6.3%

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 15,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 10,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Nutriband Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Nutriband alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nutriband

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRB. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutriband during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nutriband by 16.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nutriband by 74.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 23,055 shares during the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutriband

Nutriband, Inc engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.