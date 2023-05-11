Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,206,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,695,000 after buying an additional 34,203 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,000. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

