Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NYMX opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.82. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

