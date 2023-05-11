OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 4,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCINF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of OCI in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of OCI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OCI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

OCI Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67.

About OCI

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Other. The Methanol U.S.

See Also

