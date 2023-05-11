Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.01

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and traded as low as $20.01. Oconee Federal Financial shares last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 1,166 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Oconee Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Get Oconee Federal Financial alerts:

Oconee Federal Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $110.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.34.

Oconee Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Oconee Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:OFED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Oconee Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses located in Oconee and Pickens counties in South Carolina, and Stephens and Rabun counties in Georgia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oconee Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oconee Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.