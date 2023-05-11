ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.44, RTT News reports. ODP had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.
ODP Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ODP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ODP has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.25.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in ODP by 7.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,269,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,668,000 after purchasing an additional 87,174 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ODP by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 683,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,340,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ODP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,647,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ODP by 11.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 590,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after acquiring an additional 58,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ODP by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.
The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.
