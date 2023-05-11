Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPINL opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $25.16.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.