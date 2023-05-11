Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Short Interest Update

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the April 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

ONBPO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.85. 10,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,278. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $27.40.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

