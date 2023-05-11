Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,321,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,966 shares during the period. Old Second Bancorp makes up approximately 4.4% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.21% of Old Second Bancorp worth $37,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 34,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $498.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.09. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSBC. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.